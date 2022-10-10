Theta Network Price Reaches $1.04 (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Theta Network coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00005409 BTC on exchanges. Theta Network has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $38.94 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Network has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003165 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069623 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10643676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Theta Network Coin Profile

Theta Network’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network (THETA) is a cryptocurrency . Theta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Theta Network is 1.06403205 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $10,499,113.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

