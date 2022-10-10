Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Price Target Cut to 415.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from 418.00 to 415.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Topdanmark A/S Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TPDKY opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. Topdanmark A/S has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $6.06.
About Topdanmark A/S
