Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives $120.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.89.

A number of research firms have commented on TMTNF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $72.00 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $96.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

