Tracey Meintjes Sells 2,685 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Tracey Meintjes sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total transaction of C$41,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,854.16.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

TSE:SEA traded down C$1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$16.64. 47,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,533. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.25 and a twelve month high of C$28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.62.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

