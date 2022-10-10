Tracey Meintjes Sells 2,685 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Tracey Meintjes sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total transaction of C$41,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,854.16.
Seabridge Gold Stock Performance
TSE:SEA traded down C$1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$16.64. 47,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,533. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.25 and a twelve month high of C$28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.62.
About Seabridge Gold
