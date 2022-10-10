Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Raised by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.40. 25,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.29.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

