Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $3.37 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Tran Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Graco by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Graco by 804.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graco Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.35. 10,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.77. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.