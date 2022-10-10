Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $468,000 Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Tran Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised their price target on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,398. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average is $56.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

