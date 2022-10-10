Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,165 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up about 0.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

