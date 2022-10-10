Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $28.33

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.33, but opened at $27.30. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 58,562 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. Barclays increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

