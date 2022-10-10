Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

NYSE TGI traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,830. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $580.18 million, a PE ratio of -25.51, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.71.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $349.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

