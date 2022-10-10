Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Gap Up to $12.13

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $12.55. Tronox shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 6,926 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tronox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Tronox Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.55%.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 72.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.9% during the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 12.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 249,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

