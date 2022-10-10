Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Gap Up to $12.13

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROXGet Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $12.55. Tronox shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 6,926 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tronox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Tronox Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49.

Tronox (NYSE:TROXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.55%.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 72.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.9% during the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 12.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 249,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

