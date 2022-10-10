TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Down 7.4% This Week

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $52,383.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,282.39 or 0.99950401 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003455 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045616 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00063590 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022786 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Token Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 4,663,481,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,430,200 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @truefeedback_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is truefeedbackio.medium.com. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedback.io.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFeedBack has a current supply of 4,663,481,447 with 3,661,430,200.1617894 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFeedBack is 0.00036436 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $42,246.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.truefeedback.io/.”

