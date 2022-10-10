TrueFi Market Cap Tops $27.44 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $27.44 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi’s launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests.The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

