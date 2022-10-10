Trust Co. of Oklahoma Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of C stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,661,496. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

