Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $22.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 10.4% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $22,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,312. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $307.15 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.53 and its 200-day moving average is $357.21.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

