Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FIDU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.08. 510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,676. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $57.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.66.

