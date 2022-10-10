Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases Shares of 4,025 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 240,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.60. 262,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,167. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $70.40.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

