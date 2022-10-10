Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 638 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Target were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.09. The company had a trading volume of 117,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,939. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

