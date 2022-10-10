Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after buying an additional 443,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Accenture stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.00. 48,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $254.27 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.65 and its 200-day moving average is $295.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

