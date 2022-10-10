Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC traded up $2.43 on Monday, reaching $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 82,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average of $88.98. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

