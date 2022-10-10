TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.93

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.93 and last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.95.

TTEC Increases Dividend

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 102.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,820.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 100.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.