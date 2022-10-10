Twinci (TWIN) One Day Volume Hits $46,676.00

Twinci (TWIN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Twinci has a total market cap of $9,977.22 and $46,676.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Twinci token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Twinci has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003192 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069849 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10678195 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Twinci

Twinci launched on February 1st, 2021. Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000 tokens. The official website for Twinci is twinci.io. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Twinci is twinci.medium.com.

Twinci Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Twinci (TWIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Twinci has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 200,000 in circulation. The last known price of Twinci is 0.05068762 USD and is up 5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $34.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://twinci.io/.”

