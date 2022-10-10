U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.83. 327,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.24. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.