U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
U.S. Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.83. 327,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.24. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $63.57.
U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.14%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.