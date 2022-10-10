UBS Group Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $35.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.60.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 201,744 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 88.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 63.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in V.F. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

