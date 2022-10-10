UniLend Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.96 Million (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 45.5% higher against the dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $19.96 million and $31.92 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001662 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,255.54 or 0.99985692 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003460 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045709 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00063727 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022638 BTC.

About UniLend

UFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,330,000 tokens. The Reddit community for UniLend is https://reddit.com/r/unilend. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @unilend_finance.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend (UFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniLend has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 31,052,564.34812442 in circulation. The last known price of UniLend is 0.33830196 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $8,257,487.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unilend.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.