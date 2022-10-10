United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.96.
United States Antimony Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.