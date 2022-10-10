United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.96.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.