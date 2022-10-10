Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. 29,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,607,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.
Uniti Group Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46.
Uniti Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.
About Uniti Group
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
