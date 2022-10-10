Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. 29,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,607,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Uniti Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

About Uniti Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.