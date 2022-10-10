Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives $7.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ UBX opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 111,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

