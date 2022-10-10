Uptrennd (1UP) Market Cap Achieves $36,253.35

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a market cap of $36,253.35 and $54.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd was first traded on September 24th, 2018. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 tokens. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @uptrennd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd (1UP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uptrennd has a current supply of 995,554,318 with 401,460,369.4240584 in circulation. The last known price of Uptrennd is 0.00009128 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $54.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uptrennd.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

