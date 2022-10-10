V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 16,850 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 484.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,590. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.