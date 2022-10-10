V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,368 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,537. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

