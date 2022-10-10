V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,926 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,019,891 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,387,000 after purchasing an additional 381,749 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Walmart stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.41. The stock had a trading volume of 82,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $351.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

