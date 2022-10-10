V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,375,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,600,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,198,000 after buying an additional 92,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,362,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,015,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,383,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $67.62. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,030. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.76. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

