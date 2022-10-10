V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,344 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock traded down $2.22 on Monday, hitting $120.09. 27,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $146.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.02 and a 200 day moving average of $126.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

