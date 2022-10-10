V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,998,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,798 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383,401 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,733,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,265,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 93,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,994. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

