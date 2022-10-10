V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 115.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.2 %

OKE stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.86. 35,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,270. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. ONEOK’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

