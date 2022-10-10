V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,910 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $467.99. The stock had a trading volume of 48,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,443. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $519.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

