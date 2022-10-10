V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,287 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $263,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,620. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.18. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

