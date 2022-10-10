V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 722 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,257,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $245.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

