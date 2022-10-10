Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

Shares of VLO traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.26. The company had a trading volume of 79,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,195. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

