Validity (VAL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $103,769.00

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and $103,769.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00008232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Validity’s total supply is 4,684,292 coins and its circulating supply is 4,681,615 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @validitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com.

Validity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Validity (VAL) is a cryptocurrency . Validity has a current supply of 4,684,025.55077107 with 4,681,348.65077107 in circulation. The last known price of Validity is 1.54640719 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $255,169.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://validitytech.com/.”

