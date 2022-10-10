Van Elle (LON:VANL) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 41.40 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.48). 22,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 46,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.47).

Van Elle Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Van Elle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Van Elle’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

