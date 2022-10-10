Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 188,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,151,254. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.