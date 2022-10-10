Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,861 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,584,529. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

