Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VOO traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $331.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $328.12 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

