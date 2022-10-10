Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6,673.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,319,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $332.00. 225,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,910. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

