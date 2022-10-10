Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lessened by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $52,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.56. 91,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,082. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.28 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

