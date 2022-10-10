Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Trading Up 2.9%

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 8,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 842,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

VGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,249 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 846,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after purchasing an additional 673,806 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,152,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 420,672 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

