Vent Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29,003.00 (VENT)

Vent Finance (VENT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. Vent Finance has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $29,003.00 worth of Vent Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vent Finance token can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vent Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Vent Finance

Vent Finance was first traded on September 10th, 2021. Vent Finance’s total supply is 49,808,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,551,786 tokens. Vent Finance’s official message board is blog.vent.finance. The Reddit community for Vent Finance is https://reddit.com/r/ventfinance. Vent Finance’s official website is www.vent.finance. Vent Finance’s official Twitter account is @ventfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vent Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Vent Finance (VENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vent Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Vent Finance is 0.01159989 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $30,161.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vent.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vent Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vent Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vent Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

