Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Raymond James

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,540,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.